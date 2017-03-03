Doll Festival

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

Thousands of dolls are on display in the lobby of the Keio Plaza Hotel in Tokyo to celebrate Hina Matsuri (Doll Festival). Each year on March 3, Hina Matsuri (雛祭り) is celebrated to pray for young girls’ growth and happiness. It is also called “Momo no Sekku” (Peach Festival), not only because it is the season when peach flowers blossom but also because it is believed to be a sacred tree that drives away evil spirits. Families with daughters usually arrange “hina-ningyo” dolls in traditional Heian court attire on a five or seven-tiered platform covered with a red carpet (“Hina dan” 雛壇). The emperor and empress are arranged at the top followed by three court ladies on the next tier. The third tier contains five male musicians followed by two ministers and then at the bottom are three servants. Ornamental decorations include sushi, sake and peach blossoms.

Will You Be My Friend? (I Can Make Your Beer Cheaper)

Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)

What the Dickens' March Live Schedule!

