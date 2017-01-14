Drive me

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A visitor takes a photo of Nissan’s New Mobility Concept car in the showroom at the carmaker’s headquarters in Yokohama on Friday.

    sensei258

    Should be okay, as long as you only drive in the showroom. It'd be a death trap on the road

  • 3

    kwatt

    Bikes or motor bikes running on road seem same dangerous.

  • 3

    coskuri

    Sensei, we see them everywhere in Paris area and they are much safer than standard scooters and a million time less deadly than bicycles. They are more like small cars, you can't fall. I'd get one if I had a plug.

  • 2

    SenseNotSoCommon

    New Mobility Concept

    This concept is eight years old. Slow decision-making in Yokohama?

    http://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-news/first-official-pictures/renault/renault-twizy-2011-the-tandem-seat-electric-city-car/

  • 2

    M3M3M3

    Two or three years ago here in Yokohama we used to be able to rent these cars and drop them off at various points in the city. The car is definitely fun to drive, especially the acceleration in such a light electric vehicle.

    Unfortunately, they weren't very popular and the program wasn't renewed. It should have been aimed at tourists but the problem was that in order to sign up you had to schedule an appointment at the Nissan headquarters to receive a training course and then wait to get a membership card in the mail. Basically alot of red tape.

  • 1

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Here's one for less than ¥500,000 (in France):

    https://www.leboncoin.fr/voitures/1077457384.htm?ca=12_s

  • 0

    John-San

    You can drive them for free for 4hour at Hanamaki Station Iwate. they are very responsive to speed of 90 km with a 6 hour recharge cycle. They are aim at the elderly market to aid in the elderly to get around the local area when they are approved. I have use on and and like them very much. I enquire around them and was told they are trying market them under 1.5 million. I would buy one even at the price. I hope they are marketed at .5 of million.

  • 0

    goldorak

    Probably (?) a bit safer than scooters/motorbikes, without the fun though. Parking is still an issue.

