Earthquake simulation drill

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Issei Kato

School children wearing padded hoods to protect them from falling debris take part in an earthquake simulation exercise as part of an annual evacuation drill at an elementary school in Tokyo on Friday, a day before the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. 

    Monozuki

    Good idea to be prepared for a big one and not to suffer unnecessary casualties. Give it all you've got, all children!

