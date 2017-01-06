Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during the New Year demonstration by the fire brigade at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday. The annual event, called “dezomeshiki,” featured firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances. In all, about 2,700 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event, attended by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.