A family looks at sparrows in a park near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
Feeding time
PTownsend
Nice shot of the family watching sparrows. This is the time of year when my favorite Japanese bird, the Japanese white eye (メジロ, 目白), shows up. https://www.pinterest.com/kulathida/birdsjapanese-white-eye-silver-eyes/
sensei258
At my school, myself and one of the other teachers are putting out birdseed and leftover rice. A couple of white-eyes have been taking advantage of the buffet. But oddly, they prefer the cooked rice. I have yet to see them eat the seeds
B.l. Sharma
NICE shot by Shizuo Kambayashi of an ordinary Japanese family in a park beholding at sparrows
