Feline fortune

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

Thousands of “maneki-neko” cat figurines are displayed at Gotoku Temple in Tokyo on Wednesday. The figurines, believed to bring good luck, are placed around a statue of the goddess of mercy by visitors.

