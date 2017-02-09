Thousands of “maneki-neko” cat figurines are displayed at Gotoku Temple in Tokyo on Wednesday. The figurines, believed to bring good luck, are placed around a statue of the goddess of mercy by visitors.
Feline fortune
Picture of the Day ( 0 )
Picture of the Day ( 0 )
Thousands of “maneki-neko” cat figurines are displayed at Gotoku Temple in Tokyo on Wednesday. The figurines, believed to bring good luck, are placed around a statue of the goddess of mercy by visitors.
Tableaux LoungeBars
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services
Offer ends: n/a
( 51 )
( 25 )
( 5 )
( 12 )
( 13 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top