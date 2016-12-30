Final bell

Kumamoto Prefecture’s official mascot Kumamon rings a bell as four-time Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kaori Icho, right, looks on during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2016 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday. The Nikkei Stock Average ended at a 20-year high of 19,114.37 for the final trading day of the year.

    cracaphat

    Don't be fooled by an inflated stock market.Dame-nomics is still flailing and failing.

    serendipitous

    Ahh, from mid-May to Aug 2015 the Nikkei was mostly above 20,000 so that would make this year's end a 17-month high, not a 20-year high.

    bruinfan

    False news then...

    JeffLee

    Yup, that caption don't seem right. The Nikkei had a great 2nd half rally, but there's been some year-end profit-taking in the last few days that's pushed the Nikkei a bit lower.

    tinawatanabe

    it is comparison of year end figures, which becomes news every year end.

    Kurobune

    I am Kumamon's biggest fan ! Gambarre, Kumamon ! Ganbarre, Kumamoto !

