Participants take part in the Oto Matsuri, an annual fire festival held at the Kamikura Shrine in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, on Monday night. The festival has been designated as an Intangible Folk Cultural Asset of Japan. The festival has a history of 1,400 years. Men run down the 538 stone steps of the mountain shrine, carrying a torch, to pray for good luck for their families.

    Kurobune

    Witnessed this festival during my days living in Wakayama. Very invigorating run down the steps. Nice shot !

    sensei258

    What could go wrong?

    bass4funk

    Cool! I hope everything is fire proof!

