New recruits of 22 group companies of retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co take notes during President Ryuichi Isaka’s speech during a welcoming ceremony at a hotel in Tokyo on Thursday. More than 1,200 new recruits attended the ceremony.
First day on the job
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
Aly Rustom
I'm a little embarassed to say this but I think ladies in Recruit Suits are just super hot and sexy. Thank you JT for this picture. Excuse me while I loosen my tie- awfully hot in here...
Back to top