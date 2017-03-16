First day on the job

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

Kyodo

New recruits of 22 group companies of retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co take notes during President Ryuichi Isaka’s speech during a welcoming ceremony at a hotel in Tokyo on Thursday. More than 1,200 new recruits attended the ceremony.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    I'm a little embarassed to say this but I think ladies in Recruit Suits are just super hot and sexy. Thank you JT for this picture. Excuse me while I loosen my tie- awfully hot in here...

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Improving Your Intestinal Health at Enoshima Island Spa

Improving Your Intestinal Health at Enoshima Island Spa

The Enoshima Island SpaHealth & Fitness

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

20th Anniversary Special Offer

20th Anniversary Special Offer

Offer ends: Mar 21, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search