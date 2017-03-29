Gambling man

Yomiuri Giants pitcher Kyosuke Takagi (facing camera) apologizes to teammates at the club’s training facility in Kawasaki on Tuesday. Takagi is back with the Giants after serving a one-year suspension for his involvement in illegal betting. The 27-year-old bowed deeply and said: “I am terribly sorry for causing you all trouble on this occasion. I promise to devote myself to baseball and never make the same mistake again. Thank you for accepting me.” Takagi was suspended for one year on March 22 last year after he was found to have bet on a handful of baseball games at the urging of a Giants teammate. He was immediately fired by the Central League club. Three other Giants players who were released after admitting to betting on baseball games received indefinite suspensions.