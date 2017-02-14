Hands up

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

KYODO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responds to a question directed at Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (seated behind Abe to his right) by Democratic Party member Kiyomi Tsujimoto during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in the Diet on Tuesday.

    klausdorth

    abe: "Who's the man?

    I am the man!!

    I will answer for Inada, because I'm smart, I got such a high IQ, nobody is better than me!"

    Inada: "But wait, may I also say something ... or maybe better not?"

    Guy next to Inada: "What ever. It's my nap-time."

    (Stuff like this happens after visiting Mar-a-Lago)

