Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responds to a question directed at Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (seated behind Abe to his right) by Democratic Party member Kiyomi Tsujimoto during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in the Diet on Tuesday.
klausdorth
abe: "Who's the man?
I am the man!!
I will answer for Inada, because I'm smart, I got such a high IQ, nobody is better than me!"
Inada: "But wait, may I also say something ... or maybe better not?"
Guy next to Inada: "What ever. It's my nap-time."
(Stuff like this happens after visiting Mar-a-Lago)
