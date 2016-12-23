Happy birthday

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emperor Akihito appears with Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako before well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 83rd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Well-wishers wave Japanese national flags as Japan's Emperor Akihito, third from left in the background, appears with his imperial families on the bullet-proofed balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, to mark his 83rd birthday. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

