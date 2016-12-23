Happy birthday

Emperor Akihito appears with Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako before well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 83rd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.
Emperor Akihito appears with Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako before well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 83rd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.
