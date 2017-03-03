Nguyen Thi Xuan, 92, right, who married a former Japanese soldier, greets Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they meet with family members of Japanese war veterans living in Vietnam, at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Some 600 to 800 Japanese soldiers remained in Vietnam after Japan’s surrender in 1945 and they helped train Ho Chi Minh’s Viet Minh with their military expertise to fight the French colonial forces. But they were forced to leave after the Communists defeated French forces in 1954, abandoning their wives and children, who faced difficulties and discrimination. The emperor expressed sympathy for those families.
Healing old wounds
sensei258
His father (in a manner of speaking) did this to her, he should be bowing to her
Yubaru
This Emperor has done much for the people of Japan in working to repair the damage done in the name of his father.
There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of such women and children, descendants of Japanese military, living throughout numerous Asian countries, and recognizing their existence, and paying his respects for their suffering helps!
