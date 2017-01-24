Miss Universe contestant Sari Nakazawa of Japan blows kisses to the media as she enters Malacanang Palace for a courtesy call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday in Manila. Eighty-six candidates are vying for the title in the grand coronation on Jan 30.
Here's a kiss
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
0
sensei258
Stunning! OMG JT you just made my day with this picture, thank you!
-5
Tony Alderman
Best of luck!
0
Romulo Mangahas
Sooooo lovely !!!
0
mt9334
Absolutely beautiful.
Back to top