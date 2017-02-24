Hotel-style train unveiled

JR West staff pose in the 10-coach luxury Twilight Express Mizukaze train on Thursday. JR said there were a total of 2,022 applications during the initial round of reservations for tickets for the 368 rooms available between June and September. A one-night tour with a room for two people will be 270,000 yen. The price for a suite starts from 750,000 yen. Mizukaze will run from Kyoto and Osaka to Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, and return via coastal areas facing the Sea of Japan, offering passengers a one- or two-night tour.