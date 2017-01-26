A man shouts his love to his wife on a stage at an annual event organized for men to express their love to their wives or girlfriends publicly at a park in Tokyo on Wednesday night.
I love you
Picture of the Day ( 12 )
Picture of the Day ( 12 )
A man shouts his love to his wife on a stage at an annual event organized for men to express their love to their wives or girlfriends publicly at a park in Tokyo on Wednesday night.
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Offer ends: n/a
( 16 )
( 22 )
( 8 )
( 18 )
( 14 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
12 Comments
Login to comment
1
thepersoniamnow
The amount of people I meet (especially later on in life) who do not love their spouse at all is staggering and a little scary. It's kinda funny as an event but he seems to be genuine. Good man! :)
13
sensei258
I often "shout my love" to my wife, by doing the housework everyday so she can relax (we both work), by getting her breakfast and coffee every morning before she leaves for work, by walking her to the station when the weather is bad or she has a lot to carry, by...
2
thepersoniamnow
Lol sensei258 Is that "enough" or does she think you should still SAY it more?
2
sensei258
of course one should say it, but "actions speak louder than words"
0
itsonlyrocknroll
I don't have a boyfriend, wisely because if Romeo's declarations of undying love under Juliet's bedroom window are anything to go by, I mean it didn't exactly end well, I would settle for a more discreet dining experience at one of my favorite eateries..........Put the mike down!, mines a Gin and Tonic. .
6
Aly Rustom
Why hell do you need a stupid event like that?? Men (and women) should learn to express their love vocally in the privacy of their home. I get the idea that most Japanese like to do things in groups but this should most certainly NOT be one of them.
Moderator
Readers, this was a fun event. Japan-haters, please stay off this thread.
7
Mike L
Screaming does not show passion.
1
MsDelicious
I think the shout out for love is good for these people who hold so much in.
They should have a shout at your boss day too.
2
papigiulio
What is it with Japan and shouting? Movies too, always on the roof or on a cliff shouting, i dont mind, but id like to know the history behind it.
0
Strangerland
JT - where even expressing your love for your wife is a target for derision.
0
sf2k
a good sign of human experience that should never be held back but it is a significant weird cultural difference compared to open and free countries where this would never, ever, be an issue
Back to top