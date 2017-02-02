People ski between “ice monsters,” or deposits of ice and snow on pine trees at Zao hot spring and ski resort in Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Ice monsters
Picture of the Day ( 5 )
People ski between “ice monsters,” or deposits of ice and snow on pine trees at Zao hot spring and ski resort in Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday.
5 Comments
some14some
Tiny monsters...kawaii (!)
inkochi
In my experience Miyagi Prefecture also claims the snow monsters - the border with Yamagata goes through east Zao. But the view in this pic is Yamagata with the city somewhere down there.
Really nice, picturesque. It makes me want to go skiing again.
B.l. Sharma
Beautiful picture of Ice Monsters in YAMAGATA.
dcog9065
That's incredible. I'm going to Yuzawa this weekend, hopefully they have something as nice
Argus Tuft
@dcog
It'll be good snow in Niigata, but there's nothing like Zao
