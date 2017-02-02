Ice monsters

Picture of the Day ( 5 )

KYODO

People ski between “ice monsters,” or deposits of ice and snow on pine trees at Zao hot spring and ski resort in Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday.

5 Comments

  • 0

    some14some

    Tiny monsters...kawaii (!)

  • 3

    inkochi

    In my experience Miyagi Prefecture also claims the snow monsters - the border with Yamagata goes through east Zao. But the view in this pic is Yamagata with the city somewhere down there.

    Really nice, picturesque. It makes me want to go skiing again.

  • 1

    B.l. Sharma

    Beautiful picture of Ice Monsters in YAMAGATA.

  • 0

    dcog9065

    That's incredible. I'm going to Yuzawa this weekend, hopefully they have something as nice

  • 0

    Argus Tuft

    @dcog

    I'm going to Yuzawa this weekend, hopefully they have something as nice

    It'll be good snow in Niigata, but there's nothing like Zao

