From left: Crown Princess Masako, Crown Prince Naruhito, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. A total of five greeting sessions were scheduled for the day.
Imperial greetings
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
zones2surf
A Happy New Year to the Imperial Family! If indications are correct, this could be a year of change for them. One wonders what next year's traditional New Year celebration will look like.
Back to top