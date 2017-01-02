Imperial greetings

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

From left: Crown Princess Masako, Crown Prince Naruhito, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. A total of five greeting sessions were scheduled for the day.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    zones2surf

    A Happy New Year to the Imperial Family! If indications are correct, this could be a year of change for them. One wonders what next year's traditional New Year celebration will look like.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ring in the New Year with Jazz at Tableaux!

Ring in the New Year with Jazz at Tableaux!

TableauxDining

Top Jobs of the Week!

Top Jobs of the Week!

Japan Today CareersDining

10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search