Inspection

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews an honor guard with Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Saturday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (centre L) and Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada shake hands before they review the honour guard at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews the honour guard with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (2nd L) at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai Members of Japan's Self-Defence Force's honour guard prepare for a ceremony for U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2 Comments

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Second photo:

    Do you know PPAP?

    Yes, Donald loves it.

    smithinjapan

    Fourth photo: "Look at the butt on that guy!"

    Second Photo: (Inada) "I usually stick my right hand out in salute to 'friends' in certain parties, but you're shaking it. Speaking of, I need to rush to Yasukuni to purify it.

