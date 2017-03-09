International Women's Day

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

About 200 participants march to mark International Women’s Day in Tokyo on Wednesday. The women protested against wage disparities, sexual harassment and other challenges that they say still face.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 2

    Yubaru

    More power to them! A little history..

    http://www.un.org/en/events/womensday/history.shtml

  • 0

    sensei258

    Worth protesting for. At least it's not the "No War" protest at Hachioji station. I never understood that one. Are there lot's of people in Japan running around advocating for another conflict?

  • 0

    Dango bong

    I am not sure if this accomplishes better wages for women, but if you have the time on your hands why not?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search