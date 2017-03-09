About 200 participants march to mark International Women’s Day in Tokyo on Wednesday. The women protested against wage disparities, sexual harassment and other challenges that they say still face.
International Women's Day
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
3 Comments
Yubaru
More power to them! A little history..
http://www.un.org/en/events/womensday/history.shtml
sensei258
Worth protesting for. At least it's not the "No War" protest at Hachioji station. I never understood that one. Are there lot's of people in Japan running around advocating for another conflict?
Dango bong
I am not sure if this accomplishes better wages for women, but if you have the time on your hands why not?
