It's home for some

Picture of the Day ( 7 )

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

A woman walks by a line of makeshift shelters where homeless people sleep, near a railway track in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

7 Comments

  • 1

    Spanki

    Soon to be swept away under the rug.

  • 0

    Wakarimasen

    Sad indictment of the 3 rd richest country in the world.

  • 0

    klausdorth

    What will happen with (or to) them until 2020?

    Another Abe-arrow gonna hit them?

  • 1

    pacint

    Wakarimasen.

    Surely a problem not shared by the no.1 and no.2 economies.

  • 0

    B.l. Sharma

    Good shot by SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI . At least he has made an attempt to show the real state of affairs existing in Shibuya district . Expecting another fine shot will from him of a sparrow sucking nectar from Cherry Blossom flower at UENO Park in TOKYO in coming days.

  • 0

    gaijin playa

    they really need to clean this area up. its a disgrace, forcefully remove the occupants then destroy the makeshift houses. it totally puts a downer on the scenery of the area.

  • 0

    WilliB

    These are actually not so makeshift. They have been there for a long time, somtimes complete with little foyes, kitchens, laundries and gardens, and the residents have turned the area into a little neighbourhood. Some of them make a living patrolling the parking spaces, no idea how exactly the arrangment works, but they seem to be getting paid for it.

