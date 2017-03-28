A woman walks by a line of makeshift shelters where homeless people sleep, near a railway track in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.
It's home for some
Picture of the Day ( 7 )
Picture of the Day ( 7 )
A woman walks by a line of makeshift shelters where homeless people sleep, near a railway track in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Offer ends: n/a
( 16 )
( 2 )
( 13 )
( 7 )
( 2 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
7 Comments
Login to comment
1
Spanki
Soon to be swept away under the rug.
0
Wakarimasen
Sad indictment of the 3 rd richest country in the world.
0
klausdorth
What will happen with (or to) them until 2020?
Another Abe-arrow gonna hit them?
1
pacint
Wakarimasen.
Surely a problem not shared by the no.1 and no.2 economies.
0
B.l. Sharma
Good shot by SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI . At least he has made an attempt to show the real state of affairs existing in Shibuya district . Expecting another fine shot will from him of a sparrow sucking nectar from Cherry Blossom flower at UENO Park in TOKYO in coming days.
0
gaijin playa
they really need to clean this area up. its a disgrace, forcefully remove the occupants then destroy the makeshift houses. it totally puts a downer on the scenery of the area.
0
WilliB
These are actually not so makeshift. They have been there for a long time, somtimes complete with little foyes, kitchens, laundries and gardens, and the residents have turned the area into a little neighbourhood. Some of them make a living patrolling the parking spaces, no idea how exactly the arrangment works, but they seem to be getting paid for it.
Back to top