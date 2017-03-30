Join the police

Eight policewomen and model Yutaro appear in ceremonial dress at an event in Harajuku, Tokyo, Wednesday, to encourage women to think about a career in the police force. The women work in the forensics department investigators, as special guards, police dog handlers and mounted police. One officer said most people think of police work as being a man’s job but there is a mission for women, too. Currently, 9.3% (about 4,100) of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are women.

    Yubaru

    The young woman on the right in the pink and grey dress does not look like any uniform I have seen a cop wear here in Japan, I wonder what her job in the police force is?

