Keep your smartphone clean

Picture of the Day ( 5 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, is seen in a high-tech restroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport.

A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, in a high-tech bathroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport in Narita, Japan, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

5 Comments

  • 1

    syzyguy

    Nothing more satisfying than spreading a bunch of airborne fecal bacteria on your phone... bonus points for holding the phone with the same hend you just wiped with

  • -1

    Monozuki

    A toilet roll for wiping smartphones,

    Aha! It's a smart idea.

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    What godawful clutter.

  • 0

    Thunderbird

    WHY?

  • 0

    turbotsat

    Emergency supply for when the other two rolls run out.

