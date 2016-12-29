A toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, is seen in a high-tech restroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport.
Keep your smartphone clean
Picture of the Day ( 5 )
5 Comments
1
syzyguy
Nothing more satisfying than spreading a bunch of airborne fecal bacteria on your phone... bonus points for holding the phone with the same hend you just wiped with
-1
Monozuki
Aha! It's a smart idea.
0
SenseNotSoCommon
What godawful clutter.
0
Thunderbird
WHY?
0
turbotsat
Emergency supply for when the other two rolls run out.
