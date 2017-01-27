In 'La La Land'

Picture of the Day ( 11 )

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Actor Ryan Gosling,left, and director Damien Chazelle, right, pose with Japanese actress Ryoko Yonekura at the Japan premiere for “La La Land” in Tokyo on Thursday. The musical, which has been nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards, opens in Japan on Feb 24.

Dancers perform at a premiere event for the movie

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

11 Comments

  • -1

    John-San

    When I was very young my mother took me to see the XXXX of Music, 6 TIMES. To this today if there is a reference to this if XXXX of music it bring on flashback of those torcherest events. Now my partner want to go and see this Musical. NOOOO!

  • 0

    Moonraker

    Just asking now. Has Yonekura anything to do with this film? Why is there always a Japanese "talento" in these promotional events and shots for foreign films?

  • 2

    Brainiac

    Moonraker

    Yonekura did star in "Chicago" on Broadway and in Japan, so I guess she is at least a little more qualified than the other Japanese celebs that usually attend these events.

  • 0

    papigiulio

    Just asking now. Has Yonekura anything to do with this film? Why is there always a Japanese "talento" in these promotional events and shots for foreign films?

    I assume she did the voiceover for Ryan in the movie.

  • 0

    socrateos

    Has Yonekura anything to do with this film?

    "Japanese Super Star Ryoko Yonekura will return to Broadway's Chicago this summer."

    That's why.

    http://www.broadway.com/buzz/187384/japanese-superstar-ryoko-yonekura-will-return-to-broadways-chicago-this-summer/

  • 0

    marcelito

    Moonraker
    Please dont spoil my Friday by questioning the pic of Ryoko chan in a miniskirt on stage with those 2 guys :), cheers.

  • 0

    wontond

    I'm not a fan of musicals, but I enjoyed La La Land very much.

  • 2

    John-San

    Is that a miniskirt ?

  • 0

    Moonraker

    Thanks, Brainiac and socrateos. The connection does not seem immediately obvious to me. Sorry to spoil your Friday, marcelito, if my appeal for information does that.

  • 0

    MsDelicious

    I hate musicals. So fake...I dislike theater too. I prefer great movies.

  • 0

    DaDude

    La La Land was good and will probably win Best Picture for the ode to Hollywood alone. Moonlight though is a much much more powerful movie so I hope it wins.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 26 - Feb 3, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 26 - Feb 3, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

BCCJ Event: Scotland's Place in Europe with Fiona Hyslop MSP

BCCJ Event: Scotland's Place in Europe with Fiona Hyslop MSP

British Chamber of Commerce in Japan (BCCJ)Business Organizations

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search