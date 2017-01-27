In 'La La Land'

Actor Ryan Gosling,left, and director Damien Chazelle, right, pose with Japanese actress Ryoko Yonekura at the Japan premiere for “La La Land” in Tokyo on Thursday. The musical, which has been nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards, opens in Japan on Feb 24.
11 Comments
-1
John-San
When I was very young my mother took me to see the XXXX of Music, 6 TIMES. To this today if there is a reference to this if XXXX of music it bring on flashback of those torcherest events. Now my partner want to go and see this Musical. NOOOO!
0
Moonraker
Just asking now. Has Yonekura anything to do with this film? Why is there always a Japanese "talento" in these promotional events and shots for foreign films?
2
Brainiac
Moonraker
Yonekura did star in "Chicago" on Broadway and in Japan, so I guess she is at least a little more qualified than the other Japanese celebs that usually attend these events.
0
papigiulio
I assume she did the voiceover for Ryan in the movie.
0
socrateos
"Japanese Super Star Ryoko Yonekura will return to Broadway's Chicago this summer."
That's why.
http://www.broadway.com/buzz/187384/japanese-superstar-ryoko-yonekura-will-return-to-broadways-chicago-this-summer/
0
marcelito
Moonraker
Please dont spoil my Friday by questioning the pic of Ryoko chan in a miniskirt on stage with those 2 guys :), cheers.
0
wontond
I'm not a fan of musicals, but I enjoyed La La Land very much.
2
John-San
Is that a miniskirt ?
0
Moonraker
Thanks, Brainiac and socrateos. The connection does not seem immediately obvious to me. Sorry to spoil your Friday, marcelito, if my appeal for information does that.
0
MsDelicious
I hate musicals. So fake...I dislike theater too. I prefer great movies.
0
DaDude
La La Land was good and will probably win Best Picture for the ode to Hollywood alone. Moonlight though is a much much more powerful movie so I hope it wins.
