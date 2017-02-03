Building blocks

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

KYODO

Reporters visit the new entertainment park Legoland Japan in Nagoya on Thursday. The park, which opens in April, is Japan’s first outside Legoland facility.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Cool, but where are Hello Kitty and Doraemon ! (I'm willing to bet that they will be there soon !)

  • -3

    Dango bong

    what if a typhoon comes?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Hana Matsuri: Where Red Masks Dance All Night Long

Hana Matsuri: Where Red Masks Dance All Night Long

Hazu GassyoOnsen

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search