Building blocks

Reporters visit the new entertainment park Legoland Japan in Nagoya on Thursday. The park, which opens in April, is Japan’s first outside Legoland facility.
Kurobune
Cool, but where are Hello Kitty and Doraemon ! (I'm willing to bet that they will be there soon !)
-3
Dango bong
what if a typhoon comes?
