Legoland Japan ready to open

Kyodo

This composite photo shows replicas of famous landmarks of Japan made with Lego bricks on display at Legoland Japan in Nagoya on Saturday. They are (from top left, clockwise) landmarks in Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo, Kyoto, Miyajima and Kobe. Japan’s first outdoor Legoland theme park uses some 10 million pieces of Lego bricks to create replicas of famous landmarks of Japan and features over 40 attractions on the premises that could contain 2.5 Tokyo Domes.

3 Comments

    gaijinfo

    I was in the lego store at Downtown Disney in Cali and they had a lego of Godzilla.

    Kurobune

    Cool ! I want to go ! Lived in the Nagoya area for about twenty of my twenty-five years in Japan ! I loved it !

    Chuichi Hashimura

    Are there any recommended tourist attractions in Aichi pref? Yeah! It's Legoland Japan.

