Legoland Japan ready to open

This composite photo shows replicas of famous landmarks of Japan made with Lego bricks on display at Legoland Japan in Nagoya on Saturday. They are (from top left, clockwise) landmarks in Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo, Kyoto, Miyajima and Kobe. Japan’s first outdoor Legoland theme park uses some 10 million pieces of Lego bricks to create replicas of famous landmarks of Japan and features over 40 attractions on the premises that could contain 2.5 Tokyo Domes.