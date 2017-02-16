Masking season

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

People wearing masks wait to cross a street in front of a securities firm in Tokyo on Thursday.

4 Comments

  • -1

    Wakarimasen

    did the photographer say "cheezu"??

  • 2

    Maria

    There is a huge increase in street litter due to these wretched masks. People drop them, nobody picks them up. It's a wasteful, and mostly pointless item, and really irritates me.

    Stupid masks.

  • -2

    Strangerland

    There is a huge increase in street litter due to these wretched masks.

    Really? It's not an exaggeration to say I don't remember ever seeing one littered on the street. I don't know why someone would - they wear them outside and take them off when they get in. It's like ripping off the condom half way through sex - makes no sense.

  • -1

    3RENSHO

    "...and mostly pointless item,"

    Exactly. The masks give absolutely no health benefit whatsoever. They serve simply to give the wearer an added layer of anonimity amidst the concrete urban jungle; and salarymen like their anonimity, don't they!

