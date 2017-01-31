Message for Trump

Americans and other expatriates protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation’s refugee program, outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Tuesday.

    inkochi

    Hmm, there probably are more than these.

    Anyway, for people in the United States, JT readers and anybody else interested, here is a link to a key law-based tactic available to protesters who are interested in more: http://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/tocs/a1_2_5.html

  • 1

    Jalapeno

    Where can I get that hoodie?

  • 2

    Aly Rustom

    Good on them. I wish them luck with all my heart

  • -4

    Yubaru

    Everyone needs to take a deep breath here. Trumps knee-jerk orders are not going anywhere fast, and everyone's reactions just magnify them as well.

    Trump is in for a rude awakening when these orders are found, as the immigration one was, unconstitutional and when he finds out that getting funding for whatever gets harder or impossible too.

  • 6

    ArtistAtLarge

    Yubaru, Trump just fired the Attorney General for saying she thought the order was un-Constitutional and would not enforce it nor defend it in court.

    This is very bad.

  • 1

    klausdorth

    He is going ballistic already!

    How does he dare?

    Here is the link

    http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/donald-trump-immigration-order-department-of-justice/index.html

    Wish this was fake news this time!!

  • -7

    Blacklabel

    when these orders are found, as the immigration one was, unconstitutional

    When did this happen? I havent heard that it was actually found unconstitutional. Just heard that a bunch of people dont like Trump so far.

  • 6

    klausdorth

    Customs and immigration acting Chief (Daniel Ragsdale) also gone.

    New man Thomas Homan. Just now on the news.

    He is definitely "cleaning" .... :-(

  • 4

    Yubaru

    When did this happen? I havent heard that it was actually found unconstitutional. Just heard that a bunch of people dont like Trump so far.

    Read the news......

  • 0

    edojin

    Friends from five different locations in the U.S. say the demonstrators are mostly ... and probably all ... Democrats. They are still peeved that Hillary lost the election ... and, thus, they are continuing to show their anger by demonstrating against Trump and whatever actions he takes.

  • 0

    FightingViking

    How can he dare to do this ? Doesn't he remember that his ancestors were the FIRST immigrants ? He and his family should be the FIRST to leave ! Leave the country to the REAL Americans !

  • 3

    ThonTaddeo

    They are still peeved that Hillary lost the election

    I am ecstatic that Hillary lost the election, but that doesn't change the fact that this is an outrageous overreaction by the President.

  • -2

    Louis Amsel

    Grumpy people gave the power to a grumpy man. Now he's shaking the very foundation of democracy in rage. Sounds familiar?

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Dump Trump ! ! ! Deport Donald ! ! ! The Toddler-in-chief is a tyrant ! ! ! And this is just the first ten days ! @ Louis - Extremely well stated, my friend !

  • 3

    M3M3M3

    I certainly understand why people want to protest but it's important to realise that protesting against a foreign government in Japan (including your own) is a valid reason for Japan to deny your next visa renewal. It's happened before to foreigners protesting against US bases. The only good news is they can't immediately cancel your visa and deport you. But I'm not sure protesting Trump in Japan is worth the risk, especially considering Abe is desperate to be best friends with Trump.

  • 2

    Dango bong

    Immigrants are good if they are legal and law-abiding

  • 2

    GyGene

    Getting ILLEGAL immigrants out, and stopping more from coming into America - good. It's just the law, which hasn't been enforced in many years. Vetting people from these 7 countries is good. The same countries that 'Bama mentioned. Same ones. Seems to me the only difference is that President Trump is finally beginning to enforce our laws. Just try to come into Japan illegally. Or Mexico, Canada, almost any other nation in the world. They'll kick you out or worse in many countries. I hope Japan never gets weak with its immigration laws. Law and order, that's what's needed, not this ridiculous "demonstrating."

  • 1

    Yubaru

    Just try to come into Japan illegally.

    Do a little research before you think that there are no people in Japan living here "illegally". And before you fall off your high horse, lets see Trump include Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the list too...

    Oh wait, can't, too much money involved with them.

  • -1

    bass4funk

    Getting ILLEGAL immigrants out, and stopping more from coming into America - good. It's just the law, which hasn't been enforced in many years. Vetting people from these 7 countries is good. The same countries that 'Bama mentioned. Same ones. Seems to me the only difference is that President Trump is finally beginning to enforce our laws.

    BINGO!

    Just try to come into Japan illegally. Or Mexico, Canada, almost any other nation in the world. They'll kick you out or worse in many countries. I hope Japan never gets weak with its immigration laws. Law and order, that's what's needed, not this ridiculous "demonstrating."

    Summed up everything! 100% correct!

  • 3

    Jo David

    This is a joke...Only ones who are protesting are democrats...I have a feeling George Soros is behind this..This is all an attempt to stop President Trumps agenda and demoralize his supporters...IT WILL NOT WORK !

  • 2

    Cliffy

    He got elected and he is just fulfilling his campaign promises and it is not like they were told about his silliness. Majority rule, right? Although majority rule does not really imply correctness or truth.

    The most people can do is put everything he and his relatives/friends do under a microscope and exposed it to the world to see and hope for possibility of impeachment. Still much better than some politicians that I have seen when people are charmed/fooled by the politicians and ignoring their incompetent and corruptions.

  • 2

    chisineko

    Immigration without Assimilation is Invasion. No one - No one in the rest of the world has a right to enter the USA. If we let some one in it is because WE want to do so. It is hypocrisy to not acknowledge the same immigration ban actions taken by barack hussein obama, Jimmy Carter, and Slick Wiley Clinton. The Constitution protects only US citizens.

  • 0

    keitai

    obama did this. jimmy carter as well. then Trump does this and the left-progressive nuts go ballistic. This is just a ploy which the left-progressives paint those who disagree as racists. note to left-progressives: protesting will only do nothing but make you look hypocritical and dumb. Go back to work and let the big boys and girls do their jobs.

  • 0

    SaikoPhysco

    Good on Donald Trump.... we want people that will assimilate. People that consider the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments the Law of the Land... not their Religion.

