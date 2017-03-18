Children take part in an evacuation drill in Oga, Akita Prefecture, on Friday, 2017, based on the scenario that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile which landed in Japanese waters. See story here.
Missile drill
Children take part in an evacuation drill in Oga, Akita Prefecture, on Friday, 2017, based on the scenario that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile which landed in Japanese waters. See story here.
1 Comment
2
Haaa Nemui
Evacuation drills are a good thing but I'm not sure about the scenario. Wouldn't it just promote fear and increase the Boogeyman factor of North Korea?
