Missile drill

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

Kyodo

Children take part in an evacuation drill in Oga, Akita Prefecture, on Friday, 2017, based on the scenario that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile which landed in Japanese waters. See story here.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 2

    Haaa Nemui

    Evacuation drills are a good thing but I'm not sure about the scenario. Wouldn't it just promote fear and increase the Boogeyman factor of North Korea?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search