N Korean fans

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students from a North Korean school in Sapporo cheer North Korea’s Choe Un-song during the men’s 1,500-meter speedskating event at the Asian Winter Games in Makomanai, Sapporo, on Monday.

    DaDude

    I wonder if some of them will try to avoid returning to North Korea either here or in Pyeongchang during the Olympics.

    Jordi Puentealto

    Well, if they are students in Sapporo, they don't have to "return".

    TigersTokyoDome

    One thing I never fully understood. For a country that has had its people kidnapped to permit North Korean schools inside Japan. You could also compliment the Japanese for permitting these schools despite the terrorism committed by North Korea.

    thepersoniamnow

    Well they'd get a BOOO from me.

