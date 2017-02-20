Students from a North Korean school in Sapporo cheer North Korea’s Choe Un-song during the men’s 1,500-meter speedskating event at the Asian Winter Games in Makomanai, Sapporo, on Monday.
N Korean fans
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Students from a North Korean school in Sapporo cheer North Korea’s Choe Un-song during the men’s 1,500-meter speedskating event at the Asian Winter Games in Makomanai, Sapporo, on Monday.
Lamp No YadoOnsen
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Offer ends: n/a
( 2 )
( 3 )
( 6 )
( 10 )
( 6 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
0
DaDude
I wonder if some of them will try to avoid returning to North Korea either here or in Pyeongchang during the Olympics.
1
Jordi Puentealto
Well, if they are students in Sapporo, they don't have to "return".
1
TigersTokyoDome
One thing I never fully understood. For a country that has had its people kidnapped to permit North Korean schools inside Japan. You could also compliment the Japanese for permitting these schools despite the terrorism committed by North Korea.
0
thepersoniamnow
Well they'd get a BOOO from me.
Back to top