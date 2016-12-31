Night of champions

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Akira Yaegashi of Japan celebrates with his children after defeating Thailand’s Samartlek Kokietgym by technical knockout to retain his IBF world light flyweight crown at Tokyo’s Ariake Colisseum on Friday night. In the finale of a world title doubleheader, undefeated WBO world super flyweight champ Naoya Inoue beat Japanese countryman Kohei Kono when the fight was stopped in the sixth round after Kono twice hit the canvas. 

