Kumamoto Prefecture’s official mascot Kumamon rings a bell as four-time Olympic wrestling gold medallist Kaori Icho, right, looks on during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2016 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday. The Nikkei Stock Average ended at a 20-year high of 19,114.37.
Nikkei closes at 20-year high
5 Comments
1
cracaphat
Don't be fooled by an inflated stock market.Dame-nomics is still flailing and failing.
2
serendipitous
Ahh, from mid-May to Aug 2015 the Nikkei was mostly above 20,000 so that would make this year's end a 17-month high, not a 20-year high.
-1
bruinfan
False news then...
-1
JeffLee
Yup, that caption don't seem right. The Nikkei had a great 2nd half rally, but there's been some year-end profit-taking in the last few days that's pushed the Nikkei a bit lower.
0
tinawatanabe
it is comparison of year end figures, which becomes news every year end.
