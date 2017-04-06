No conspiracy bill

Protesters stage a rally in Tokyo on Thursday against a contentious conspiracy bill that would punish those planning to carry out serious crimes. Concerns are growing that the bill could allow the suppression of free speech, invasive state surveillance and arbitrary punishment of civic groups and labor unions.

2 Comments

    lostrune2

    "If you're against terrorism, you would be for this bill"

    "You're either against terrorism, or you're for it"

    "The countries with the least terrorism are the most authoritarian"

    sensei258

    I thought conspiracy was only punishable as a crime once you took action in furtherance of what was planned

