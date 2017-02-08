No in Nago

Police officers remove a demonstrator from in front of a gate to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Schwab in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. The protestors oppose a plan by the Japanese and U.S. governments to relocate a U.S. Marine Corps air base in Futenma to a new offshore facility to be built by reclaiming land off Nago. Offshore work began on Monday.

    I agree people do not want foreign military bases near the places where they live. To make their wishes come true, these people have to demonstrate and appeal to Okinawa Prefectural Government to guaranttee that they will hire all the base employees on Okinawa who will lose jobs after the U.S. bases disappear from Okinawa and they also have to get guaranttee that the central government will not cut the special financial assistances to Okinawa after the U.S. Bases are gone from Okinawa.

    Now that it's been more than 70 years since the end of WWII, it is past time that the U.S. lay out a plan for withdrawing its military from Japan, and it's time that the Japanese government request withdrawal. I say this as a U.S. citizen.

    At this point, the U.S. military presence in Japan is detrimental to the U.S., and detrimental to Japan. Plus with an administration filled with the likes of Bannon and Trump, it is obvious that no nation should rely on the U.S. government for protection.

