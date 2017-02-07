Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a national rally marking the Northern Territories Day, in Tokyo, Tuesday. The government reiterated its demand to Russia the return of the four-island chain, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Kuril islands in Russia. The banner on the wall reads: “Return the four northern islands.”
Northern Territories Day
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Oh dear, the crazies will out bursting eardrums.
1
William77
What a nonsense,this government and many people in Japan still live in a 19th century mentality,with a rampant revanchism that is growing in these years. Japan should really move on about this matter,then Germany and Italy could technically claim even more territories. Germany after the second world war lost Eastern Prussia and the teutonic city of Koenigsberg on the east and the two provinces of Alsace and Lorena which were long time contended with France,these were not colonies and especially the eastern territories of Eastern Prussia were for centuries part of the Prussian Kingdom first and then the German Empire,millions of german people had to move to west because their homes were assimilated by the then Soviet Union poland and slovakia. And this can be applied for Italy as well,that after the last world war lost a whole region,which is Istria. Istria was also by majority an italian province but Yugoslavia took it in the same way as the soviet got the japanese northern territories. Many istrians from Pola and Fiume had to flee their native homes to what was left of the italian kingdom,so in the end Germany and Italy suffered even more by loss of native territories than Japan. But do you see Germany and Italy debating with their neighborhood to get "back" these lost regions? Of course not,because after all Germany Japan and Italy started the war,and caused millions of loss and destruction around the globe,knowing this the people of Italy and Germany and their governments accept the consequences of their actions. So how about Japan start ot move on and accept the loss of these rocks in the north as a consequence of their aggressive militaristic expansions back in the day? Are we living in 2017 or 1938? Seriously these right-wing nuts are not making the situation easier in the region.
0
klausdorth
William77, couldn't have said it any better!
Back to top