Not just a man's world

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at Imado Shrine in Tokyo. “In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man’s profession. If you’re a woman, they think you’re a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don’t know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can’t perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing ‘jiichinsai’ (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, ‘So, when is the priest coming?’” Ichino said. “When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: ‘I would have preferred your grandfather.’ At first, I wore my grandfather’s light green garment because I thought it’s better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender).”

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search