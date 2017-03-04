Out and about in Vietnam

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool Photo via AP

Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are greeted as they walk through the Ngo Mon Gate at the former imperial citadel in Hue, Vietnam, on Saturday.

    Kurobune

    I have never seen a more dignified looking couple. PLEASE, grant this man his wish to abdicate. SOON !

