Packed in

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Visitors crowd to see blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Tuesday.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 4

    smithinjapan

    No thank you. How anyone could 'enjoy' that is beyond me.

  • 1

    elbow room

    I did it once at Ueno Park...and it was the last time...no more.

  • 0

    Christopher Glen

    You are referring to hanami aren't you?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
TOEFL Preparation Courses

TOEFL Preparation Courses

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

April Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

April Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search