Visitors crowd to see blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Tuesday.
Packed in
smithinjapan
No thank you. How anyone could 'enjoy' that is beyond me.
elbow room
I did it once at Ueno Park...and it was the last time...no more.
Christopher Glen
You are referring to hanami aren't you?
