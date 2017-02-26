Peeping Pepper

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

Photo by Jessica Sayuri Boissy

A Peeping Tom? No, it’s SoftBank’s “Peeping Pepper” covertly watching a tourist purchasing last-minute gifts at a souvenir shop at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Saturday.

