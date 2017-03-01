Pep rally

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cheerleaders perform at a pep rally organized to boost college students’ morale ahead of their job hunting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

College students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find jobs during a pep rally organized to boost their morale ahead of their job hunting in Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon College students shout slogans during a pep rally organized to boost their morale ahead of their job hunting in Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

    gaijin playa

    the boys in the front row have the best view in the house!!

    jcapan

    I'm convinced the guys in the 3rd picture are screaming SABISU ZANGYO!!!

    dcog9065

    Well, good hunting

