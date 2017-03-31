Pet pals

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing a dog costume plays with pet dogs during Interpets at Tokyo Big Sight. Interpets, which is Asia’s biggest pet fair, runs until Sunday.

Visitors carry their pet dogs on pet strollers during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Cakes for pet dogs and cats are displayed during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A promotional staff demonstrates K9 sport sack, dog carrier backpack, during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

    inkochi

    Hmm! Used to think the problem with people here and their dogs was regarding the dogs as human or as babies far too much.

    But then ...

