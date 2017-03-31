A man wearing a dog costume plays with pet dogs during Interpets at Tokyo Big Sight. Interpets, which is Asia’s biggest pet fair, runs until Sunday.
inkochi
Hmm! Used to think the problem with people here and their dogs was regarding the dogs as human or as babies far too much.
But then ...
