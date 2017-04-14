A visitor rides a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Thursday as the “hanami” season approaches its end in the capital.
Petal power
Picture of the Day ( 2 )
A visitor rides a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Thursday as the “hanami” season approaches its end in the capital.
2 Comments
Kurobune
Amazing pic !
sensei258
Another magical hanami photo! I don't limit myself to viewing the blossoms on the trees. Sometimes I'll shake the branches to create a pink snowstorm, or I'll grab a hand full of petals and toss them in the air. But my favorite was at Tsukui Koko years ago. There is a spot near the school building where the wind creates a pink tornado when the conditions are right. It was surreal standing in the middle of it :-)
