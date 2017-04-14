Petal power

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A visitor rides a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Thursday as the “hanami” season approaches its end in the capital.

    Kurobune

    Amazing pic !

    sensei258

    Another magical hanami photo! I don't limit myself to viewing the blossoms on the trees. Sometimes I'll shake the branches to create a pink snowstorm, or I'll grab a hand full of petals and toss them in the air. But my favorite was at Tsukui Koko years ago. There is a spot near the school building where the wind creates a pink tornado when the conditions are right. It was surreal standing in the middle of it :-)

