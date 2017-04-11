Pineapple man

Japanese “talent” Pikotaro, left, poses with Jorge Paez, Dole Philippines’ Agriculture Operation Director, at a special award ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday. Pikotaro was awarded a pineapple-shaped certificate of appreciation from the fruit food and drinks company for his contribution in “raising pineapple awareness” in the world. Paez noted that the release of the singer-songwriter’s massive hit “PPAP,” which went viral last August, has boosted the company’s pineapple sales. Pikotaro will also receive a one-year supply of pineapples. In accepting the award, the singer said it is he who should thank Dole and other pineapple import companies.