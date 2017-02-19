Popping out

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

A girl looks at a 3D picture of animals on the safety wall at a construction site of the archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Sunday.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search