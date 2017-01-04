Praying for prosperity

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People offer prayers on the first business day of the year Wednesday at Tokyo’s Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses.

Shinto maidens tinkle bells during a ceremony for companies wishing for prosperous business in front of an altar at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai People bow during a purification ceremony as they offer prayers at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai People offer prayers before the altar at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses. in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

3 Comments

  • 0

    ThePBot

    They'll have a better chance at the voting booths.

  • 0

    some14some

    They'll have a better chance at the voting booths.

    true, but they have faith in Abenomics.

