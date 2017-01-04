People offer prayers on the first business day of the year Wednesday at Tokyo’s Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses.
Praying for prosperity
People offer prayers on the first business day of the year Wednesday at Tokyo's Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses.
3 Comments
ThePBot
They'll have a better chance at the voting booths.
some14some
true, but they have faith in Abenomics.
