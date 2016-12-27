Ready for the rooster

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Visitors walk through Nakamise alley, under a wooden plaque featuring a rooster, the symbol of the year 2017 in the Oriental zodiac calendar, at Sensoji temple in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, on Monday.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    Okay, I'll say it...2017 The Year of the Cock

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR

"Women Only Train Car" in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

What is Konamon?

What is Konamon?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Tableaux LoungeBars

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search