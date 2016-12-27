Visitors walk through Nakamise alley, under a wooden plaque featuring a rooster, the symbol of the year 2017 in the Oriental zodiac calendar, at Sensoji temple in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, on Monday.
Ready for the rooster
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
0
sensei258
Okay, I'll say it...2017 The Year of the Cock
