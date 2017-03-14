Ready to set sail

The luxury liner Queen Elizabeth is seen at the port of Kobe on Monday. The 90,901-ton cruise ship is in Kobe to begin its first cruise departing from and returning to Japan. The eight-day voyage from Kobe through March 20 comes after the municipal government of Kobe asked the Cunard Line, the ship’s British operator, to organize a Kobe-originating tour as it celebrates the 150th anniversary this year of the port’s opening. The ship will visit Kagoshima, South Korea’s Busan, Hiroshima and Kochi before returning to Kobe. The ship is currently on an around-the-world voyage after leaving Southampton in southern England. After Kobe, it is due to set sail for Shanghai.