From left: Spain’s King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit the Shizuoka Prefecture Earthquake Disaster Prevention Center in Shizuoka on Friday.
Royal gathering
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
From left: Spain’s King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit the Shizuoka Prefecture Earthquake Disaster Prevention Center in Shizuoka on Friday.
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services
Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017
( 12 )
( 7 )
( 11 )
( 6 )
( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
Laguna
Let's not forget the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, from which the Portuguese empire never recovered. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1755_Lisbon_earthquake
Back to top