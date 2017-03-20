Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reviews an honor guard with his Japanese counterpart Tomomi Inada upon arrival at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday.
Russian review
Picture of the Day ( 0 )
Picture of the Day ( 0 )
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reviews an honor guard with his Japanese counterpart Tomomi Inada upon arrival at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday.
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
TableauxDining
Japan Today CareersJobs
Offer ends: n/a
( 8 )
( 9 )
( 7 )
( 21 )
( 10 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top