Sad day

Picture of the Day ( 4 )

Kyodo

A man prays on Wednesday at the entrance of a ski resort in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, where seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche Monday during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope.

    B.l. Sharma

    Even a dog is expressing its feelings with eyes bow in reverence for the peace of high school students departed souls on a sking slop in NASU.

    SauloJpn

    RIP. All so young, even the teacher. Really sad!

    smithinjapan

    Schools need to start being held responsible for accidents that happen as a direct result of them refusing to cancel an event despite warnings.

    Monozuki

    Yes, the dog may even be more sensitive to the atmosphere of sadness. RIP to the victims.

