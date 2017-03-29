A man prays on Wednesday at the entrance of a ski resort in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, where seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche Monday during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope.
Sad day
B.l. Sharma
Even a dog is expressing its feelings with eyes bow in reverence for the peace of high school students departed souls on a sking slop in NASU.
SauloJpn
RIP. All so young, even the teacher. Really sad!
smithinjapan
Schools need to start being held responsible for accidents that happen as a direct result of them refusing to cancel an event despite warnings.
Monozuki
Yes, the dog may even be more sensitive to the atmosphere of sadness. RIP to the victims.
